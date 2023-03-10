Top Recommended Stories

CUET UG 2023 Registration: Application Deadline Likely To Be Extended

CUET UG 2023: The Common Universities Entrance Test – Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 registration deadline might be extended.

Updated: March 10, 2023 10:21 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The CUET UG 2023 registration date might be extended as more universities are expected to select the test for admissions.

CUET UG 2023: The Common Universities Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) registration deadline might be extended. Till now, the last date for filing CUET UG 2023 application is March 12. However, the CUET UG 2023 registration date might be extended as more universities are expected to select the test for admissions.

“There are 27 deemed universities that will admit students based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programs. Sixty-six private universities too are participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun,” a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

NTA CUET UG Application Form 2023: How to Apply

  • Log onto the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Register yourself on the portal by filling in your personal details.
  • Using the system-generated registration or application number, fill up the CUET 2023 application form.
  • Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, etc.
  • Pay the application fee online. Submit the CUET 2023 UG application form.
  • Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

NTA CUET UG Application Form 2023 Direct Link 

CUET UG 2023

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar had then said the exam at certain centres have been cancelled following reports of “sabotage”.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.

Published Date: March 10, 2023 9:59 AM IST

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 10:21 AM IST

