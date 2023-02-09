CUET UG 2023 Registration Begins Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score
CUET UG 2023 Application Form: Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG 2023 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) tonight, February 9, 2023. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 12, 2023.
UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter, “Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023.” The examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices. The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.
— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2023
This time, around 90 CUET 2023 participating universities will offer admission to UG programmes through CUET. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria of CUET-participating universities 2023 before applying for the entrance test. Based on the cut-off marks of various colleges and programmes, the students will be provided seats in CUET 2023 participating universities. In this article, we have provided you with a list of participating central universities, state universities, and deemed universities that will accept CUET UG scores. This list has been prepared by taking inputs from CUET UG 2022 Information Bulletin.
CUET Participating Central Universities 2023
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Assam University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
- Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Manipur University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Mizoram University
- Nagaland University
- North Eastern Hill University
- Pondicherry University
- Rajiv Gandhi University
- Sikkim University
- Tezpur University
- The English and Foreign Languages University
- Tripura University
- University of Allahabad
- University of Delhi
- University of Hyderabad
- Visva Bharati University
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
- National Sanskrit University
CUET (UG) – 2023 State University
- Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya
- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
- Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics
- Dr B R Ambedkar University of Delhi
- Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University
- Jiwaji University
- Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology
- Sardar Patel University of Police Security And Criminal Justice
CUET 2023 Deemed University
- Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women
- Dayalbagh Educational Institute
- Gujarat Vidyapith
- Gurukula Kangri
- Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education
- National Rail and Transport Institution
- Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute Of Science And Technology
CUET Private University 2023
- Apex University
- Bennett University
- BML Munjal University
- Career Point University
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University
- Galgotias University
- IES University
How to Fill CUET UG Application Form?
The entire application process for CUET (UG) – 2023 is online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page
- Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.
- Look for the registration link.
- Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.
- Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.
CUET UG Mode of Examination
- As per the last year’s Information Bulletin, the CUET (UG) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
CUET UG Medium of Examination
The Tests (other than “Language” Test) are offered in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
Pattern of Question Paper
Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
Documents Required While Registration Process
- Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph
- Candidate’s Signature
- Category Certificate (if applicable), and PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)
- The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.
Note: All the details mentioned above are based on CUET UG Information Bulletin 2022. Please keep a track of the official websites for more updates.
For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.
