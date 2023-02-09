Home

Education

CUET UG 2023 Registration Begins Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score

CUET UG 2023 Registration Begins Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Registration Begins Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) tonight, February 9, 2023. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 12, 2023.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter, “Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023.” The examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices. The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

You may like to read

Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2023

This time, around 90 CUET 2023 participating universities will offer admission to UG programmes through CUET. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria of CUET-participating universities 2023 before applying for the entrance test. Based on the cut-off marks of various colleges and programmes, the students will be provided seats in CUET 2023 participating universities. In this article, we have provided you with a list of participating central universities, state universities, and deemed universities that will accept CUET UG scores. This list has been prepared by taking inputs from CUET UG 2022 Information Bulletin.

CUET Participating Central Universities 2023

Aligarh Muslim University

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Manipur University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Mizoram University

Nagaland University

North Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Rajiv Gandhi University

Sikkim University

Tezpur University

The English and Foreign Languages University

Tripura University

University of Allahabad

University of Delhi

University of Hyderabad

Visva Bharati University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

National Sanskrit University

CUET (UG) – 2023 State University

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University

Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics

Dr B R Ambedkar University of Delhi

Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University

Jiwaji University

Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology

Sardar Patel University of Police Security And Criminal Justice

CUET 2023 Deemed University

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women

Dayalbagh Educational Institute

Gujarat Vidyapith

Gurukula Kangri

Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education

National Rail and Transport Institution

Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute Of Science And Technology

CUET Private University 2023

Apex University

Bennett University

BML Munjal University

Career Point University

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University

Galgotias University

IES University

How to Fill CUET UG Application Form?

The entire application process for CUET (UG) – 2023 is online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in .

and . Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

CUET UG Mode of Examination

As per the last year’s Information Bulletin, the CUET (UG) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG Medium of Examination

The Tests (other than “Language” Test) are offered in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Documents Required While Registration Process

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Category Certificate (if applicable), and PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Note: All the details mentioned above are based on CUET UG Information Bulletin 2022. Please keep a track of the official websites for more updates.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.