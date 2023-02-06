Home

Education

CUET (UG) 2023 Registration: Big Update by UGC Chairman On Application Process | Read Statement Here

CUET (UG) 2023 Registration: Big Update by UGC Chairman On Application Process | Read Statement Here

As per the information shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle, the examination for this year will begin on May 21, 2023.

CUET 2023: Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 registrations and application process for admission to Undergraduate Programmes will be announced soon. “Registration & application process for Common University Entrance Test, CUET (UG) 2023, for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days,” Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said.

Earlier, UGC chairman had said that the CUET 2023 Registrations for UG Admissions would commence in the first week of February 2023. However, it is important to note that the NTA is yet to release an official notification regarding the same.

You may like to read

As per the official exam calendar released by National Testing Agency, the CUET UG 2023 Exam would take place from May 21, 2023 onwards.

CUET UG 2023 DATES

As per the information shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle, the examination for this year will begin on May 21, 2023.

STEPS TO APPLY FOR CUET UG 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023

Click on the direct link available on the homepage

Fill in the application form

Enter all the necessary details as asked

Click on submit

Pay the application fee

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.