CUET UG 2023 Registration Ending Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam City Slip on April 30

CUET UG 2023 Registration Ending Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam City Slip on April 30

CUET UG 2023 Registration: The exact date of downloading the Admit Card for the exam will be announced on the NTA website — cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The NTA has already started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG).

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: The Common Universities Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) application portal will close on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will likely release the CUET UG exam city slip before the release of the admit card. In order to download the NTA CUET UG exam city or NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023, a registered candidate need to enter his application number and date of birth.

The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card. The exact date of downloading the Admit Card for the exam will be announced on the NTA website — cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

“In case a candidate is unable to download his/her Admit Card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 A.M. and 5.00 P.M. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination,” a statement on the NTA CUET UG 2023 information brochure said.

NTA CUET UG Application Form 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Register yourself on the portal by filling in your personal details.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, fill up the CUET 2023 application form.

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, etc.

Pay the application fee online. Submit the CUET 2023 UG application form.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

NTA CUET UG Application Form 2023 – Direct Link

NTA CUET UG 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency, which administers the CUET 2023 examination, will conduct the entrance examiantion between May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies. The examination will be held on multiple days, in three shifts in a day.

NTA CUET UG 2023 Syllabus

Language – Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, and Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary.

– Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, and Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary. Domain Subject -As given on NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

-As given on NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. General Test-General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic / algebra geometry / mensuration / stat), Logical and Analytical Reasoning. The syllabus for domain specific subjects will be available on NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA CUET UG 2023 – Overview

Online Submission of Application Form: 09 February to 12 March 2023

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 12 March 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in Particulars: 15 March to 18 March 2023

Announcement of the City of Examination: 30 April 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Second week of the May 2023

For CUET (UG) – 2023, fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

