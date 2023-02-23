Home

CUET UG Application Form 2023: The CUET 2023 application correction process will commence on March 15, 2023, and it will be continued till March 18.

The NTA has already started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG).

CUET UG Application Form 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2023 on March 12, 2023. The candidates who are willing to appear for the undergraduate common entrance examination must register themselves by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2023 application correction process will commence on March 15, 2023, and it will be continued till March 18.

NTA CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Admit Card – Release Date And Time

The e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA. The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2023. Meanwhile, the exam city slip will be released on April 30, 2023.

How to Fill NTA CUET UG Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2023 application form.

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, etc.

Pay the application fee online. Submit the CUET 2023 UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

CUET (UG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the CentralUniversities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. For the Academic Session 2023-24, CUET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG 2023 – OVERVIEW

NAME OF THE ACTIVITY CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Online Submission of Application Form 09 February to 12 March 2023

(Up to 09:00 P.M.) Last date of successful transaction of fee

through Credit / Debit Card / Net-Banking

/ UPI 12 March 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Correction in Particulars 15 March to 18 March 2023

(Up to 11:50 P.M.) Announcement of the City of Examination 30 April 2023 Downloading of Admit Cards from the

NTA website Second week of the May 2023 Date of Examination 21 May 2023 onwards Display of Recorded Responses and

Answer Keys To be announced later on the website Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ Declaration of Result on the NTA website To be announced later on the website

NTA CUET UG Eligibility

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

NTA CUET UG Exam Dates 2023

As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and

https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.