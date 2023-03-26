Home

CUET UG 2023 Registration Closes Soon; Check Last Date To Apply, Fee Here

CUET UG 2023 Registration: The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023.

NTA CUET UG Registration 2023: The Common Universities Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) registration will be closed. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will conclude the application process for the CUET UG 2023 on March 30, 2023.

Eligible and interested aspirants can register themselves for the NTA CUET UG 2023 through the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. NTA will open the application correction window for the CUET UG from April 1 to April 3, 2023. During this time period, aspirants can make necessary changes to their application forms. This year, the exam city slip will be issued on April 30.

CUET UG 2023 Official Website

CUET UG 2023 How To Apply?

The candidates are not allowed to fill up more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate.

Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Register yourself on the portal by filling in your personal details.

Fill up the CUET 2023 application form.

Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.

Download and take a printout.

The dates of downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on CUET (UG) portal at the appropriate time. CUET (UG) – 2023 will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The option of language for Question Paper should be exercised while filling up the Application Form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

