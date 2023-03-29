Home

CUET UG 2023 Correction Window to Open Soon; Know How to Edit Application Form at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Application Form Last Date: Students will have to log in through the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes.

CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the facility to edit and make corrections to the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate CUET UG 2023 application form on April 1, 2023. During this time, aspirants who have filled up the CUET UG 2023 application form by March 30 can now change their particulars in the CUET application form online by visiting the official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Students will have to log in through the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes. The last date to edit the application form is April 3, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

NTA CUET UG 2023 Application Form: Check Important Dates

Last date for submission of online Application Form: 30 March 2023 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) Last date for payment of fee online: 30 March 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) Correction in particulars of online Application Form: 01 April to 03 April 2023 Announcement of the City of Examination: 30 April 2023

CUET-UG 2023: How to Edit Application Form?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads.“ Correction for CUET(UG)-2023. ”

” Enter the Login credentials such as Application No and Password.

Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Download the CUET UG 2023 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 for admission to undergraduate courses in various participating colleges. All those students who qualify the Class 12th board examination will be required to register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects. This year, the CUET UG examination will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023. Meanwhile, June 1 to June 7, 2023, has been kept reserved for future contingencies.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

