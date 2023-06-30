Home

Education

CUET UG 2023 Result in Mid-July at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Provisional Answer Key Objection Facility Ends Tomorrow

CUET UG 2023 Result in Mid-July at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Provisional Answer Key Objection Facility Ends Tomorrow

CUET UG 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam anytime soon. NTA has released the pro

CUET UG Result Date 2023: How to Check NTA CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link.

CUET UG 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam anytime soon. NTA has released the provisional answer key, and question papers with recorded responses on Thursday, June 19, 2023. All those students who are not satisfied with the released answer key can raise objections, if any, against it. Students can challenge the NTA CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2023 till July 1((Up to 11:30 P.M.)

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 01 July 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt ofthe processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

Examination/Phase Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2023 Phase 1 to Phase 9 Duration for Answer Key

Challenge 29 June to 01 July 2023

(Up to 11:30 P.M.) Last date for

Payment 01 July 2023

(Up to 11:50 P.M.) Paper/s For all Papers

conducted between

Phase 1 to Phase 9 CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Direct Link CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Direct Link

CUET UG 2023 Result Date: Know How to Raise Objections Against NTA CUET Provisional Answer Key Online?

Visit the official website — /. Login with your Application Number, Password, or Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin as displayed, and click on the Login Button. Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button. The Option(s) next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Options given in the next five columns by clicking the check box. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘ChooseFile’

and upload (all documents are to be put in a single pdf file) After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for Challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to the next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further. You will see a display of all the Question ID and Option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for Challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee. Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will

be allowed after payment. Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/-for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/NetBanking/Paytm.

CUET UG 2023 Result Date

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.