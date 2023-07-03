Home

CUET UG Result 2023 by July 15; Revised Answer Key Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Direct Link Here

CUET UG Result 2023 Date: Students an check and download the CUET UG Revised Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the CUET UGRevised Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. “Revised Provisional Answer keys of CUET(UG) – 2023 are available,” reads the official statement.

Earlier, NTA released the CUET UG Answer Key on June 29, 2023. As per media reports, the testing agency had dropped as many as 155 questions from all shifts of the examination. This year, the Common University Entrance Test(CUET UG 2023) was held from May 21 to June 23. The competitive examination was conducted in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

CUET UG 2023 Revised Answer Key: How to Download Online?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ option. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your CUET UG Revised Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET Answer Key 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Objection Dates, Fees

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, were given an opportunity to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to raise objections against the CUET UG Answer Key was July 1, 2023. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Download Link: Direct Link

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key – Date And Time

Grievances made by the candidates will be verified. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed.

CUET UG 2023 Result – Date And Time

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Going by the NTA CUET UG official notice, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. In order words, CUET UG Result 2023 is likely to be declared by July 15.

CUET UG 2023: Admission Process

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (UG) – 2023 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) – 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University. The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University. For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University.

