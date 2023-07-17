Home

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission Through CUET UG 2023 Begins For Undergraduate Programme

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission Through CUET UG 2023: Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has commenced the registration process for its undergraduate programme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the undergraduate courses by visiting the official website – mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 26, 2023. One can check the important dates, application form, fee, and other details here.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission Through CUET UG 2023: List of Courses Offered, Seat Matrix

SL.NO NAME OF THE PROGRAMME NATURE OF PROGRAMME INTAKE 1 B.Tech(Computer Science and Engineering) Regular 33 2 B.com(Honours with Research) Regular 33 3 Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication(Honours with Research) Regular 33

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/ EWS categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ PWD categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Courses: Check Eligibility Criteria

B.Tech(Computer Science and Engineering) : Passed 10+2(Intermediate) examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any of the subjects(Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Technical Vocational) with a minimum of 50% in aggregate from a Govt. recognized board. A relaxation of 5% marks, from 50% to 45% or an equivalent relaxation of grade, may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC(non-creamy layer)/Differently-abled/EWS and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time.

: Passed 10+2(Intermediate) examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any of the subjects(Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Technical Vocational) with a minimum of 50% in aggregate from a Govt. recognized board. A relaxation of 5% marks, from 50% to 45% or an equivalent relaxation of grade, may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC(non-creamy layer)/Differently-abled/EWS and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time. Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication: Passed 10+2 or equivalent qualification in any stream, from a recognized educational Board, with a minimum aggregate score of 50% marks in aggregate from a Govt. recognized Board.

Passed 10+2 or equivalent qualification in any stream, from a recognized educational Board, with a minimum aggregate score of 50% marks in aggregate from a Govt. recognized Board. B.Com: Passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Accounting/Mathematics as one of the subjects at 10+2 Level securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a Govt. recognized Board.

