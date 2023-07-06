Home

CUET UG 2023 Scorecard Soon; Know More About Merit List, Equi-Percentile Method, Final Answer Key

CUET UG Result 2023 Date: After the declaration of the CUET (UG) - 2023 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) - 2023 score.

CUET UG Answer Key, Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Dates, How to Check Scores at cuet.samarth.ac.in.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CUET UG Result 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 result anytime soon. If going by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar’s statement, the testing agency will declare the CUET UG result 2023 by July 15. Once published, candidates can download the NTA CUET UG Result 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Soon after the declaration of the result, the merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organisations.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Cancellation of Result

On the basis of the scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2023 provided by NTA, Universities can also conduct their individual counselling. In case a candidate, by furnishing false information, appears in more than one shift/date, his/her candidature will be cancelled and his/her result will not be declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2023 will be entertained.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Check Admission/Counselling Process

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (UG) – 2023 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) – 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University. For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Equi-Percentile Method

As already intimated in the Information Bulletin of CUET (UG) – 2022 the raw score of each candidate in each subject will be normalised using the Equi- percentile method. This is done separately for each subject for which examination is held in multiple shifts. For each subject for which the examination is held in multiple shifts, the raw score for each candidate appearing for the subject will be converted into NTA Score (Percentile Score & Normalized Score) in the following three steps.

Step 1: Convert Raw Scores into Percentile Scores. Step 2: Pull-back of the percentiles to the marks scale for each session to get Normalised Score Step 3: Calculation of the Normalised Score

CUET UG 2023 Result: Exam Date

This year, the Common University Entrance Test(CUET UG 2023) was held from May 21 to June 23. The competitive examination was conducted in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

CUET UG 2023 Result: How to Download Online?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ option. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your CUET UG Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Will NTA Release CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key?

Prior to the declaration of the result, NTA will release the final answer key. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received by the students and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. For further clarification related to CUET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

