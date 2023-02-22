Home

CUET UG 2023: Students With Maths, Accountancy Subjects To Get 15-20 Mins Extra Time For Calculation

CUET 2023: Students appearing for Maths and Accountancy subjects will reportedly get extra 15-20 minutes time in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) have also increased the number of subjects a candidate can choose including 10 languages, according to a report by Times of India.

CUET UG 2023 Registration

The NTA has already started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG). NTA will continue the CUET 2023 registration till March 12, 2023. Undergraduate aspirants can apply for the same through the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in .

and . Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

CUET UG Mode of Examination

CUET (UG) – 2023 will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2023-24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.