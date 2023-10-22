CUET UG 2024 Brochure: List of Documents Required to Apply For Undergraduate Exam

As of the present moment, NTA has not released the CUET UG registration date. The National Testing Agency is expected to issue the information bulletin for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 on its official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. When the registration portal becomes available, prospective candidates will have the opportunity to fill up and submit the CUET 2024 application form.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: NTA CUET Application

Before starting to fill up the application form candidates are advised to read the Prospectus displayed on the website of the University/ies where admission is sought and be clear about the courses offered by them, seats available, eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam,

relaxation thereof, reservation, admission procedure, etc before applying for the CUET (UG) – 2023, universities have their own specific requirements for admission to specified courses. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand. Follow the steps given below to Apply Online:

Step 1: Registration Form : Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer.

: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. Step 2: Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, providing the details of educational qualification,university/ programme selection, test paper details, choosing the ExaminationCities, and uploading the images and documents (if any).

The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, providing the details of educational qualification,university/ programme selection, test paper details, choosing the ExaminationCities, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Step 3: Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or UPI. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: List of Documents to Upload

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, andCategory Certificate (if applicable), and PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable):

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearlylegible).

The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWSetc.) should be between 50kb to 300kb in pdf (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate should be between 50kb to 300 kb in pdf (clearly legible)

Please check your photograph and signature before submission of the Application Form. In case the photograph or signature is blurred or notvisible to identify the identity of the candidate then, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted.