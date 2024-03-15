Home

CUET UG 2024 FAQs: Will A Student Get Weightage For Class 12th Board Marks In Admissions? Read Here

CUET UG 2024 application will conclude on March 26, 2024, by 11:50 PM. The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2024 FAQs. Read here.

CUET UG 2024 registration will conclude on March 26, 2024, by 11:50 PM. Undergraduate aspirants are advised to fill up the NTA Common University Entrance Test application form at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. In simple words, the last date for CUET application is March 26. Recently, NTA has released the frequently asked questions to provide transparency and clarity to the aspirants. In CUET (UG) – 2024, students have a wide range of options-i.e. 29 subjects, 33 Languages, and General Test to choose from. They can select the Subject/Language/General Test of their choice, as per the requirements of the University where admission is sought. They can also choose any of the 13 languages specified therein as a medium of their test Read other frequently asked questions below:-

How is CUET (UG) – 2024 going to be helpful to a student?

The Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2024 will be helpful to a student in the following ways: – In the past, students used to be under stress to secure more than 95% marks in Class 12 Board Examination to get admission in the University of their Choice. With the introduction of CUET (UG) – 2024, the stress on them for securing very high marks in the one and only Board Examination stands reduced. Marks given by different Boards vary widely because of the typology of questions and the scoring pattern. These things will now be standardised under CUET (UG) – 2024. The question paper pattern in CUET (UG) – 2024 will be objective type comprising Multiple Choice Questions and hence evaluation will be objective. In this manner, subjectivity in evaluation of the descriptive type of papers in the traditional Class 12 exams of different Boards will not handicap the candidates in getting admission to the University of their Choice.

CUET (UG) – 2024 will be held in the Hybrid Mode (Computer Based Test/Pen & Paper) where result processing will be done through technology with no human intervention. CUET (UG) – 2024 will be based on the Class 12 syllabus and hence candidates of Class 12 need not prepare for it separately. In CUET (UG), students have a wide range of options-i.e. 29 subjects, 33 Languages and General Test to choose from.

They can select the Subject/Language/General Test of their choice, as per the requirements of the University where admission is sought. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the CUET (UG)- 2024 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

I secured 99% marks in Class 12 but did not get admission in the desired university?

In the past, candidates had this grievance that though they scored 99% in Class 12, they could not get admission in the Universities of their choice. This was basically because of varied typology of questions and scoring pattern across different Boards in the country. These things will now get standardized with the introduction of CUET (UG). The question paper pattern in CUET (UG) – 2024 will be objective type comprising Multiple Choice Questions and hence evaluation will be objective. In this manner, subjectivity in evaluation of the descriptive type of papers in the traditional Class 12 exams of different Boards will not handicap the candidates in getting admission to the University of their choice.

How will I prepare for both CUET (UG) – 2024 and the Board Examinations?

The syllabus for the subject/domain tests of CUET (UG) – 2024 will be based on Class 12 so that there is no pressure on the candidates to prepare for both the exams. The effort that would be required to do well at CUET (UG) – 2024

will also help candidates to prepare well for their Board Examinations. Thereby, it would strengthen their learning.

Will I get weightage for my Class 12 Board marks in admissions?

No, admission through CUET (UG) – 2024 will purely be based on CUET (UG) – 2024 score in different Subjects/languages/ General Test reflected in the Score Card. However, minimum eligibility conditions of various Universities take into account the percentage of combinations of subjects as per the course/ programmes. To know more, visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

