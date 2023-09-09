Home

CUET UG 2024 Notification: Understanding Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Eligibility, Syllabus

CUET UG exam date 2024 will be released soon on its official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check the NTA CUET exam pattern, marking scheme, eligibility, and syllabus here.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic sessions under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test — CUET — will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single Examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.

Many students appear for competitive exams to secure admission to various undergraduate or postgraduate programs in fields such as engineering, medicine, management, law, and more. As of now, NTA has not announced the CUET UG Exam date 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 notification on its official website – https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. Once the registration portal is opened, candidates can fill up the CUET 2024 application form.

The Role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalizing answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting Score Card. A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/ organisations. Check NTA CUET Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Eligibility, and Syllabus here.

CUET 2024 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Going by the past year’s information bulletin, CUET (UG) will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET Medium of Questions

Medium of the Question Papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the CUET (UG) will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

CUET 2024 Syllabus

Language – Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, and Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary. Domain Subject-As given on NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in General Test-General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat), Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

CUET UG Eligibility

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2024, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 examination.

CUET UG Marking Scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

CUET Exam Schedule

The examination will be held on multiple days, in three shifts in a day.

NTA has not announced the CUET Exam Schedule.

Timing of the examination and duration of the examination will be notified later.

Candidates have to report for the slot/s as per the time stated in their respective Admit Card.

NTA Exam Calendar(2023) And NTA Exam Calendar(2024): Check NEET, CUET, JEE Registration Schedule

Name of the examination Registration Date(2023) Exam Date Registration Date(2024) Exam Date Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1 Feb – March 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

January 2023 February(tentative) April(tentative) Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 2 Feb – March 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April

2023 — — National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] –

2023 March-April May 7, 2023 March(tentative) May(tentative) Common University Entrance

Test (CUET) 2023 February – March 30 21 to 31 May 2023 February(tentative) May(tentative) ICAR AIEEA 2023 26, 27, 28, 29 April 2023 —— ——–

How to Fill NTA CUET UG Application Form? Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website — .

Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2024 application form.

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, etc.

Pay the application fee online. Submit the CUET UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) and

/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

