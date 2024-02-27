Home

CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins; New Website Launched

CUET UG 2024 Registration is now active. The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Tuesday released the CUET UG 2024 application form. Candidates can fill up the NTA CUET application form by visiting the official website of the NTA CUET at website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUETUG/. NTA has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities/Institutions/Organizations/Autonomous Colleges. The last date for submission of the online NTA CUET application is March 26, 2024.

Once aspirants fill up the application form, they will be given a chance to correct their submitted form.

