Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2024 Registration: Delhi University Missing From List of Universities Section, Claim Aspirants

CUET UG 2024 Registration: Delhi University Missing From List of Universities Section, Claim Aspirants

CUET UG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET application form. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Ce

Updated: March 2, 2024 8:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CUET UG, CUET UG exam, CUET UG 2024, CUET UG 2024 registration, CUET 2024 application form, CUET form date 2024, CUET notification 2024, CUET UG Instructions, CUET UG Guidelines, Central University, National Testing Agency, UGC, Common University Entrance Test, cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET 2024 Update: Normalisation of Scores Likely To Be Done Away With For CUET-UG, Exam Rejig Underway: UGC Chief

CUET UG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET application form. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities/Institutions/Organizations/Autonomous Colleges.

Trending Now

CUET UG Application Form Confusing? Students Raise Concerns

The last date to submit the CUET application form is March 26, 2024. Concerns have been raised by students, parents, and guardians regarding the CUET UG 2024 application form. Some of the issues primarily revolve around discrepancies in the ABC column, identification number requirements, and the absence of Delhi University from the list of participating universities.

You may like to read

Taking to X(formally Twitter), an aspirant wrote, “why major University & courses removed from CUET UG application it was there day one?.”

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.