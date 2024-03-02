Home

CUET UG 2024 Registration: Delhi University Missing From List of Universities Section, Claim Aspirants

CUET UG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET application form. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities/Institutions/Organizations/Autonomous Colleges.

CUET UG Application Form Confusing? Students Raise Concerns

The last date to submit the CUET application form is March 26, 2024. Concerns have been raised by students, parents, and guardians regarding the CUET UG 2024 application form. Some of the issues primarily revolve around discrepancies in the ABC column, identification number requirements, and the absence of Delhi University from the list of participating universities.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), an aspirant wrote, “why major University & courses removed from CUET UG application it was there day one?.”

@NTA_Exams why major University & courses removed from CUET UG application it was there day one? — Tushar N. ~तुषार नाथ~ (@ntushar) March 1, 2024

@NTA_Exams cuet ug 2024. Many central universities including DU is missing from your drop-down list — Jayaprakash (@Jayapra04381650) March 1, 2024

#cuet sir I can not see college like delhi university and any other please help #nta #cuetug pic.twitter.com/31ShrAOUls — Piyush Sharma (@infinitetimes01) March 1, 2024

⁦⁦@Delhiuniversit⁩ #CUET_UG #CUET_UG_2024

Common university entrance test 2024 Applicants facing registration issues. Delhi University not appearing in the drop down list. Hope the issue being tackled on priority. pic.twitter.com/Ywvmd8WoDa — @ (@skrohilla) February 29, 2024

Could you pls provide link for the application form. BHU isn’t showing in the drop box of Universities of Cuet Ug. What to do? — dreamer (@dreamereuphoria) February 29, 2024

While selecting the subjects and colleges for cuet ug I’ve selected more than 20 universities as a wide option list, but in the form,I can see only a few of the universities in the selection list. Even though there is no such limit for university selection as per the information. — Ridhima Sharma (@Sha82418shridhi) February 29, 2024

@NTA_Exams in cuet ug section there are several universities missing so how could the candidates complete the registration process . pic.twitter.com/Kjy2G7CzO1 — Himanshu Singh (@Himansh62000697) February 29, 2024

