Home

Education

CUET UG 2024 Registration Expected Soon; List of Qualifying Examinations

CUET UG 2024 Registration Expected Soon; List of Qualifying Examinations

CUET UG 2024 Registration portal will be active soon; candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and CUET.

CUET UG 2024 Registration Expected Soon; List of Qualifying Examinations

The CUET 2024 application process for the undergraduate programme and courses is expected to begin soon; eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website. To register for the competitive examination, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination or are appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University/ Institution/Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Trending Now

In this article, we have provided you with the list of Qualifying Examinations (QE) an aspirant needs to qualify to register and appear for the examination.

You may like to read

CUET 2024 For Undergraduate Programme: List of Qualifying Examinations (QE)

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc.

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University.

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects. Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 Examination.

In case the Class 12 Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

CUET UG 2024: Year of Appearance in Qualifying Examination

For the year of appearance in the Class 12/equivalent examination, relevant conditions of Universities/Institutions (as applicable) will be applied. The candidate must ensure his eligibility from the website of respective Universities/Institutions.

CUET UG 2024 Registration Date And Time(Tentative)

Going by the media reports, the CUET UG 2024 registration process is likely to begin from February 19, 2024; however, this is tentative. Candidates are advised to check the track the official website of NTA for the announcement of the CUET UG registration date and time. This year, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges for the Academic session 2024-2025 will be held between May 15 to May 19, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.