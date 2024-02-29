Home

CUET UG 2024 Registration: From Subject Choices to Hybrid Mode; Check Major Changes Introduced By NTA

CUET UG 2024 registration is live; candidates can fill up the NTA CUET application form at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The Common University Entrance Test will be conducted in 13 mediums across

mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Hybrid (Pen & Paper/CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2024-25. The last date to submit the CUET application form is March 26, 2024. This year, NTA has introduced new changes to the CUET application form. Before filling up the NTA CUET application form, check the new changes here.

CUET UG 2024 New Website Launched

This year, NTA has launched a new website — https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG for the registration process. Aspirants will be allowed to fill and submit the NTA CUET application form through this portal.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Pattern Changed

This year, NTA has changed the CUET UG exam pattern from the previous year. CUET UG 2024 will completely be conducted in Hybrid mode (Pen & Paper/Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The idea behind conducting CUET-UG in hybrid mode is to provide more test centres nationwide so that candidates from less urbanized regions can participate in the examination closer to their homes. This inclusivity promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder students’ educational aspirations in rural and remote areas. Additionally, the hybrid mode acknowledges the importance of adapting to diverse testing environments.

CUET UG 2024 Subject Choices Reduced

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable University/ Organization. A candidate can choose maximum of 6 test papers (04 or 05 domain subjects including

General Test and 01 or 02 languages).

CUET UG 2024 Application Fee Increased

For CUET (UG) – 2024, fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. A general (UR) candidate needs to pay Rs 1000/- for three subjects. An OBC)- (NCL) / EWS candidate needs to pay Rs 900 as an application fee.

CUET UG 2024 Application Fee

CUET 2023 Application Fee

How to Fill CUET UG Application Form?

The entire application process for CUET (UG) – 2024 is online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ and nta.ac.in .

. Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

