Home

Education

CUET UG 2024 Registration: Instructions to Follow While Uploading Photograph, Signature

CUET UG 2024 Registration: Instructions to Follow While Uploading Photograph, Signature

CUET UG 2024 Registration is expected to begin soon. Check the important instructions you need to follow while filling up the CUET applications.

CUET UG 2024 Registration is expected to begin soon; candidates can fill up the NTA CUET application by entering their details such as educational qualification, scanned images of the candidate’s photograph, PwBD certificate, and other basic information. Before registering for the examination, candidates are advised to keep the scanned images of the candidate’s photograph, signature, and category certificate (if applicable), and PwBD Certificate ready. Check the important instructions you need to follow while filling up the CUET applications.

Trending Now

CUET UG Photograph Guidelines 2024: Instructions to Follow While Uploading Photograph, Signature

The Candidate is required to upload only his/her own photograph, signature, and certificate(s) as mentioned below (and not of anybody else) in a correct/proper manner. In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate then, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted.

You may like to read

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background. Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible). The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible). The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearlylegible). The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWSetc.) should be between 50kb to 300kb in pdf (clearly legible). The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate should be between 50kb to 300 kb in pdf (clearly legible)

In case, it is found at any time in the future that the interested candidate has used/uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else in his/her application form, or he/she has tampered his/her admit card/result/scorecard, these acts of the candidate shall be treated under Unfair Means (UFM) Practices and actions taken as detailed under the provisions of the Information Bulletin relating to Unfair Means Practices.

When Will the CUET UG 2024 Exam Conducted?

Scheduled to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, the competitive examination will be held between May 15

and May 31, 2024. The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.