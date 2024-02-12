Home

CUET UG 2024 Registration Likely From February 19: Report

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the registration process for Common University Entrance Test(CUET) - Undergraduate anytime soon

CUET UG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the registration process for Common University Entrance Test(CUET) – Undergraduate anytime soon. As per the media reports, the CUET UG 2024 registration process is likely to begin on February 19, 2024. The Common University Entrance Test(CUET) – Undergraduate will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2024-25.

