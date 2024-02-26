Home

CUET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA CUET Application at cuet.samarth.ac.in(Likely Today); Direct Link, Major Changes

CUET UG 2024 Registration is expected to begin today, February 26, 2024. The CUET UG 2024 application form, notification and other major changes will be uploaded here. Stay tuned to CUET Registration LIVE Blog.

CUET 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA CUET UG Application, Information Bulletin(Soon); Fee, Syllabus

CUET UG 2024 Notification LIVE Updates: The CUET UG 2024 application form is expected to be released today, February 26, 2024(evening). ‘The CUET-UG application process will start tomorrow evening or the day after,’ UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying to news agency ANI. Students who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination or are appearing in 2024 can register for the Common University Entrance Test. Once the CUET registration for the Undergraduate examination is active, candidates can fill up the applications. Along with the CUET applications, NTA will publish a detailed information bulletin, which will consist of a syllabus, mode of examination, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, age limit, schedule of examination, admit card details, and others.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. This year, NTA will hold the CUET examination from May 15 to May 31, 2024. The examination is likely to be held in hybrid mode. Mere appearance in the Entrance Test or securing pass marks at the test does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission to the Programme unless he/she fulfils the Programme wise eligibility conditions of the University they are applying to.

CUET UG 2024: How to Fill CUET Application Form? Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the CUET Application. Enter your details, such as the details of educational qualification, university/ programme selection, test paper details, and choosing the Examination cities. Upload Scanned Images of Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, and Category Certificate (if applicable), and PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable) Submit the CUET Application and pay the application fee. The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the Candidate. Download, save and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the Application Form (which would be downloadable only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CUET Application Form.

