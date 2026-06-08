CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to download NTA CUET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) 2026 from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examinatio

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CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to download NTA CUET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide here(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) 2026 from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities—Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

For CUET (UG) 2026, candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and 1 General Aptitude Test (GAT). In accordance with the examination framework, candidates were permitted to choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test, based on the

eligibility requirements of their preferred universities and programmes.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2026. Candidates can download the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2026 at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. Along with the CUET Provisional Key, NTA will release the recorded responses and Question Papers attempted by the candidates.

NOTE: CUET UG Provisional Answer Key has not been released yet. At present, NTA has not released any exact date and time for the publication for the CUET UG provisional answer key.