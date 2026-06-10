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CUET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT LIVE: NTA CUET provisional answer key, recorded response at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link, step-by-step guide

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Updates: Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG Answer Key at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. Check the direct link here.

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CUET UG 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET (UG)-2026 answer key, recorded responses, along with the question papers on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG Provisional Answer Key at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted CUET (UG)-2026 from May 11 to May 31 and June 6 to 7, 2026 in multiple shifts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the India and abroad for 15,68,867 registered candidates.

What is the fee to be paid per question challenged?

The CUET UG Provisional answer key(s) along with question papers with recorded responses are available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the candidates who appeared in CUET (UG) 2026 from 11-31 May 06-07 June 2026, to challenge.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the NTA CUET Provisional Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment modes) till 11 June 2026 (upto 11:50 PM). No challenge wil entertain without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to Check NTA CUET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of CUET UG at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Challenge of Provisional Answer Key, Display of Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Display of Recorded Response for Common University Entrance Test(CUET).”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CUET UG Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

CUET UG score is used for?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores is used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) across the Country. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities.