CUET-UG 2026 exam delayed at some centres due to technical glitch; afternoon session timing revised, exam to begin at…

The CUET-UG 2026 entrance examination was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

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CUET-UG 2026 exam delayed at some centres due to technical glitch; afternoon session timing revised, exam to begin at...(Representational Image)

CUET UG 2026 Exam Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Saturday released an important update related to the ongoing Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG 2026) examination. According to the testing agency, the CUET UG entrance examination was delayed at some centres today due to a technical glitch.

Why did the CUET-UG 2026 exam get delayed at some centres?

At present, the issue has been resolved, and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 fee refund process underway; know how to download NTA re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card when published?

Sharing a post on X, NTA wrote, “TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged.”

#CUETUG2026 — Important Notice M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

When will the CUET UG afternoon shift exam be held?

As per the NTA’S tweet, the afternoon session timing has also been revised. The examination is now scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM. Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it.

“NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents,” the agency said. The NTA has also provided a helpline number – +91-11-40759000 – and email support – cuet-ug@nta.ac.in – for assistance.

Why is the CUET exam held?

It is to be noted that the examination is held for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores is used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) across the Country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in India and in 15 cities outside India. It is to be noted

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to open on June 1; Check fee, eligibility, key guidelines

The CUET (UG)- 2026 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The Question Paper will be in both English and the language opted by the candidate. English version will prevail in the event of any difference of opinion. For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates.

The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) – 2026 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

To remind our readers, CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on May 28 in both shifts stand postponed. Accordingly, the revised dates of examination for the affected candidates will be notified in due course. Students are also advised to regularly visit the official website(s) of the NTA https://nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any queries or clarifications, candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.