CUET UG 2026 exam news: Student raise concerns; Know matter here

A student has brought to light the issue of two questions being asked in the exam with incorrect options. In a post on social media platform X, she urged National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the questions and award full marks to the students.

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A student has raised concern over the two questions asked in CUET UG 2026. File image/PTI

Some students have raised concerns over the answer key not matching the questions in the CUET UG 2026 exam. Now, a student who appeared for the same exam has highlighted that two questions were asked in the exam that did not have the correct options.

A student appearing for the CUET UG exam brought the issue to light on Monday (June 22). Asking for help from the education ministry, she raised her concerns on the social media platform X.

What did the post say?

A student, Suhani Dhawan, took to X to state that two questions in the CUET UG 2026 question paper were not provided with the correct options. She further claimed that the NCERT clearly proved it, highlighting that the education body cannot deny student marks for questions without correct options.

She further urged the Education Ministry to drop both questions and award full marks to the students in the caption.

Urgent Appeal to @narendramodi @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @NTA_Exams @abhish18 Suhani Dhawan | CUET (UG) 2026

2 questions. No correct option. NCERT clearly proves it. Students can’t be denied marks for questions without correct options. Drop both questions.

Award full marks… pic.twitter.com/ZBp9gi3th0 — Suhani Dhawan (@suhani_2811) June 22, 2026

The caption for the post read, “Urgent Appeal to @narendramodi @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @NTA_Exams @abhish18. Suhani Dhawan | CUET (UG) 2026

2 questions. No correct option. NCERT clearly proves it. Students can’t be denied marks for questions without correct options. Drop both questions. Award full marks, Eco Q ID: 226895778724, Accounts Q ID: 226895775155. NCERT proof attached. Roll No: PB080105078 | App No: 263510499176”

With this, she further attached proof of the NCERT textbooks.

CUET answer key discrepancies

The release of the provisional answer key has sparked a wave of criticism online, with students raising concerns about alleged inconsistencies. Several candidates have claimed on social media that the answers listed in the answer key do not align with the question IDs shown in their response sheets.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026 results: CUET UG results out; here’s how to check and download results

The developments have led to growing scrutiny of the NTA and the examination process, as students continue to flag alleged inconsistencies. After the provisional answer key was released on June 9 and the objection window was opened, candidates began raising concerns. Complaints surfaced soon after response sheets were made available on the official website.

NTA releases CUET UG results

The NTA has released the CUET-UG 2026 results, paving the way for the next phase of undergraduate admissions at universities and colleges across India.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026 Result news: NTA CUET UG final answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in; direct link, how to check

The NTA has made CUET UG 2026 scorecards available on the official portal for candidates who took the examination. In a post on X, the agency informed students that the results had been released and could be accessed by logging in with their credentials.

According to data released by the NTA, over 15.68 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 11.64 lakh students taking the test. Among those who appeared for the examination, approximately 5.78 lakh were male candidates, 5.85 lakh were female candidates, and two candidates identified as transgender.