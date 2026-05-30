CUET UG 2026: NTA confirms new exam dates for candidates hit by technical issues | Check details

CUET UG 2026: The NTA stated that fresh exam dates will be announced for students affected by the technical issues on May 30. The glitch disrupted operations at multiple centres, mainly during the second shift, leaving candidates stranded for hours.

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CUET-UG 2026: NTA will announce fresh dates. File image/PTI

The NTA has announced revised exam dates for students impacted by technical glitches during CUET UG 2026. According to the agency, the disruptions were caused by a technical issue reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), affecting several examination centres on May 30.

The NTA said on X that it was aware of the difficulties faced by some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates due to the technical issues on May 30. It assured affected students that those who had completed biometric registration and reported to their exam centres for Shift I, but could not complete the test because of the disruption, would be allowed to reappear. Further details will be released shortly on the CUET portal.

Update on CUET (UG) 2026 — 30 May, Shift 1 Earlier today, some centres faced a technical glitch that delayed the start of Shift 1. We know this was stressful, and we’re sorry for the anxiety it caused. The technical service provider, TCS iON, has been asked to conduct a… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

Rahul Gandhi launches attack on Centre

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi lauched a blistering attack on the Centre over ongoing national examination controversies on Saturday, stating that despite claims of being a “Vishwa Guru” (world leader), the administration “can’t conduct even one exam”. “NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty,” he said in a post on X.

Gandhi further said, “Claims of “world guru,” but can’t conduct even one exam in the country – Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying – that same generation will hold you accountable.

AAP takes swipe at PM

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disruptions in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “The country needs an educated PM,” while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

The country needs an educated PM https://t.co/Hq9dnAD6Vb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2026

Former Delhi CM Atishi reposted a message by a social media user who claimed that students at Shetala Institute of Technology in Lohta, Varanasi, were unable to begin their examination on time due to server-related issues.

Sharing the post, Atishi wrote, “CUET exam centre visuals from Varanasi. Students being told that the server is not functioning.”According to the social media post, the examination was scheduled to begin at 9 am and conclude at 10 am, but had not started even by 10:50 am due to technical issues at the centre.

With inputs from agencies