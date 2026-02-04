Home

CUET UG 2026 Registration BIG Update: Last chance for students to apply, check eligibility, exam dates and key details

Today is the last day to sign up for the CUET UG 2026 exam. The NTA (National Testing Agency) is asking students to finish their applications before midnight tonight.

The registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2026) ends today, February 4, and candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses at central and participating universities across India are scrambling to register on the official website before midnight.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers CUET UG 2026, has recently extended the deadline to allow more students to register for the exam. However, tomorrow is the last date for students to register themselves for the upcoming academic session 2026-27.

Last-Minute Registration Details

Important dates for CUET UG 2026 registration are as follows:

Last date to register: February 4, 2026 (11:50 PM) – Complete the online registration process.

Application fee payment Deadline: February 7, 2026 – Fees can be paid even after the last date of registration.

Correction period: February 9-11, 2026 – Candidates can edit their form.

CUET UG exam will be held from May 11 to May 31, 2026 – Examination will be held offline (at test centres) in CBT Mode. (Dates to be confirmed)

Candidates wishing to take the CUET exam are advised to register early and not leave it to the eleventh hour, as at the last minute many applicants may experience slow page loading times or their applications may not go through due to high traffic on the site.

CUET UG 2026: Eligibility Criteria

All candidates who have successfully passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination from any examination board will be eligible to apply to take CUET UG. Moreover, there is no age limit for applying to CUET UG 2026. However, students must meet the minimum eligibility criteria mentioned by the university or college of their choice.

CUET UG is held by the National Testing Agency. It is a common entrance exam for students who want admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and many state, private, and deemed universities.

Steps to Register for CUET UG are as follows:

Go to the website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on “New Registration” and then Sign up to create a username and password.

Fill your details like your name, DOB and your gender.

Upload the needed documents, such as your photo and signature.

Pay the application fee and click on Submit.

Take a printout of the acknowledgement page and keep it for future use.

Post Registration

Following the closing of the registration process on February 4, NTA will announce CUET UG 2026 exam cities, test centres, and hall tickets within a few weeks. After registering on the NTA official website, students will be able to take the CUET UG exam to secure admission into India’s prestigious universities.

