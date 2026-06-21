CUET UG 2026 Result news: Step-by-Step guide to check NTA CUET scores when announced? Know marking scheme

CUET UG 2026 Result news: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. Check details here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/cuet-ug-2026-result-news-step-by-step-guide-to-check-nta-cuet-scores-when-announced-know-marking-scheme-8452709/ Copy

CUET UG 2026 Result Latest News: The CUET UG 2026 Result, along with the CUET UG final answer key, will be released on the official website. All those students who have appeared for the Common University

Entrance Test(CUET) can access the NTA CUET UG 2026 Result by entering the detailed credentials, including application number, password, and captcha code.

CUET UG 2026 Result news: Result will be cancelled for these candidates

The CUET (UG) result of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his/her behalf will be cancelled.

The CUET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key was released on June 9. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from June 9 to 11, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the NTA CUET answer key by 11:50 PM on June 11, 2026. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2026 is valid for admission to the academic year 2026- 27 only.

“The result for CUET (UG) – 2026 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CUET (UG) – 2026 will be entertained. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (UG) – 2026,” NTA said in its information bulletin.

CUET UG Result: No re-evaluation/re-checking of the result

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2026 from the website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

NOTE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the date and time for the declaration of the CUET UG 2026 results.

This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities—Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

The record of Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2026 would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.