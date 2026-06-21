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CUET UG 2026 Result news: Step-by-Step guide to check NTA CUET scores when announced? Know marking scheme

CUET UG 2026 Result news: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. Check details here.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 21, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
CUET UG 2026 Result news: Step-by-Step guide to check NTA CUET scores when announced? Know marking scheme

CUET UG 2026 Result Latest News: The CUET UG 2026 Result, along with the CUET UG final answer key, will be released on the official website. All those students who have appeared for the Common University
Entrance Test(CUET) can access the NTA CUET UG 2026 Result by entering the detailed credentials, including application number, password, and captcha code.

CUET UG 2026 Result news: Result will be cancelled for these candidates

The CUET (UG) result of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his/her behalf will be cancelled.

Read more: CUET UG 2026 Result news: What login credentials are required to check NTA CUET scores and final answer key when released? How to download

The CUET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key was released on June 9. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from June 9 to 11, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the NTA CUET answer key by 11:50 PM on June 11, 2026. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2026 is valid for admission to the academic year 2026- 27 only.

“The result for CUET (UG) – 2026 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CUET (UG) – 2026 will be entertained. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (UG) – 2026,” NTA said in its information bulletin.

CUET UG Result: No re-evaluation/re-checking of the result

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2026 from the website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

NOTE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the date and time for the declaration of the CUET UG 2026 results.

This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities—Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

The record of Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2026 would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

According to the statement released by NTA in CUET’s information bulletin, all disputes pertaining to the conduct of the CUET (UG) -2026 Examination, including results shall fall within the jurisdiction of Delhi/New Delhi only. Further, any grievance/representation arising out of the Result shall be entertained only when raised within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Further, the copy of the Legal Notice or Writ Petition/Petition/Appeal/Reply may be served to NTA only through: legal@nta.ac.in.

How to download CUET UG Result?

  • Visit the official website of CUET UG at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ” Result for Common University Entrance Test(CUET).”
  • Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Your CUET UG Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG Result: NTA Marking Scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one correct answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

  • Correct answer: Five marks (+5)
  • Incorrect answer marked will be given Minus one mark (-1).
  • Unanswered/un-attepmted will be given no mark (0).
  • Every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer, in case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt in following manner:
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
  • If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates appeared will be given five marks (+5) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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