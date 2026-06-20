CUET UG 2026 Result news: What login credentials are required to check NTA CUET scores and final answer key when released? How to download

CUET UG 2026 result will be announced on its website. Check the steps to download the scores when declared.

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CUET UG 2026 Result news: What login credentials are required to check NTA CUET scores and final answer key when released? How to download(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ANI)

CUET UG 2026 Result Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2026 final answer key along with the CUET result on the official website. To access the NTA CUET UG 2026 Result, a student must enter the required credentials, such as application number and date of birth/password, at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

When was the CUET UG exam held?

The National Testing Agency conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate-2026 from May 11 to 31 May and June 6 to 7 June 2026 in multiple shifts in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India and abroad for 15,68,867 registered candidates. The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been released at https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT LIVE: NTA CUET provisional answer key, recorded response at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link, step-by-step guide

How to raise objections, if any, against CUET answer key?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment modes) till June 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. To access the CUET UG result, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

The panel of subject experts will review and verify the challenges made by the candidates.If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores is used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) across the Country.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to download NTA CUET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide here

CUET UG 2026 Result: How to check NTA CUET Scores? Step-by-Step Guide here

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Scores.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, password, and security pin.

Your CUET UG Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.