CUET UG 2026 Result: Where and How to check NTA CUET scores, final answer key when declared? Steps to view

CUET UG 2026 answer key has been released. Candidates can raise objections, if any against the answer key till June 9 to 11, 2026.

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CUET UG 2026 Result: Where and How to check NTA CUET scores, final answer key when declared? Steps to view(Photo Credit: Representational)

CUET UG 2026 Result Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2026 Result on the official website. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG 2026 Result at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. To access the CUET UG result, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

When was the NTA CUET exam held?

This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities—Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to download NTA CUET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide here

What if students are not satisfied with the answer key? How to raise objections

Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from June 9 to 11, 2026. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the NTA CUET answer key was 11:50 PM on June 11, 2026. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026: How to check CBSE 10th subject-wise scores on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker and UMANG when declared?

How to download CUET UG Result?