CUET UG 2026 Result: Where and How to check NTA CUET scores, final answer key when declared? Steps to view

CUET UG 2026 Result Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2026 Result on the official website. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG 2026 Result at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. To access the CUET UG result, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.
This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities—Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.
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Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from June 9 to 11, 2026. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the NTA CUET answer key was 11:50 PM on June 11, 2026. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.
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The result CUET (UG)- 2026 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his/her behalf will be cancelled.
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