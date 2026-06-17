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CUET UG 2026 Result: Where and How to check NTA CUET scores, final answer key when declared? Steps to view

CUET UG 2026 answer key has been released. Candidates can raise objections, if any against the answer key till June 9 to 11, 2026.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 17, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
CUET UG 2026 Result: Where and How to check NTA CUET scores, final answer key when declared? Steps to view
CUET UG 2026 Result: Where and How to check NTA CUET scores, final answer key when declared? Steps to view(Photo Credit: Representational)

CUET UG 2026 Result Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2026 Result on the official website. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG 2026 Result at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. To access the CUET UG result, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

When was the NTA CUET exam held?

This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) CUET (UG) from May 11 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to June 7, 2026 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities—Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

Read more: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT LIVE: NTA CUET provisional answer key, recorded response at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link, step-by-step guide

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to download NTA CUET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide here

What if students are not satisfied with the answer key? How to raise objections

Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from June 9 to 11, 2026. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the NTA CUET answer key was 11:50 PM on June 11, 2026. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026: How to check CBSE 10th subject-wise scores on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker and UMANG when declared?

How to download CUET UG Result?

  • Visit the official website of CUET UG at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ” Result for Common University Entrance Test(CUET).”
  • Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Your CUET UG Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The result CUET (UG)- 2026 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his/her behalf will be cancelled.

Rules on Re-checking of CUET UG Result

  • The result for CUET (UG) – 2026 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CUET (UG) – 2026 will be entertained.
  • The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (UG) – 2026.
  • There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
  • No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2026 from the website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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