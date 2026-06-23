CUET UG 2026 results: CUET UG results out; here’s how to check and download results

More than 11.64 lakh students appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026, making it one of India's largest undergraduate entrance examinations.

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on Tuesday, June 23 via its official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in. The conducting body had released the final answer key for CUET on June 22, 2026. Candidates should note that the CUET UG 2026 result is based on the final answer key published on the NTA website.

More than 11.64 lakh students appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026, making it one of India’s largest undergraduate entrance examinations. A total of 15.68 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, resulting in approximately 67.56 lakh test instances across 1,296 subject combinations.

How to Download the Scorecard?

This computer-based examination was conducted across 321 cities—including 13 international locations—spanning 35 shifts. The international cities included Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Riyadh, and Washington. Candidates should visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, to view their results. There, they should click on the ‘CUET UG Result 2026’ link and log in using their application number and password. Subsequently, they can download the scorecard and retain it safely for the admission and counselling processes.