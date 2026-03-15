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CUET UG 2026 Subject-wise datesheet soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; check paper pattern, admit card update

CUET UG 2026 Subject-wise datesheet soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; check paper pattern, admit card update

CUET UG 2026 Subject-wise exam schedule: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test(CUET (UG)-2026 in May in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission int

CUET UG 2026 Subject-wise exam schedule: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test(CUET (UG)-2026 in May in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities. NTA is expected to release the subject-wise CUET UG exam schedule anytime soon. As per the official notice, the CUET UG exam will be held from May 11 to May 31, 2026 (tentative) in Computer Based test (CBT).

Candidates can download the CUET UG exam schedule once it is released at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. Speaking about the medium of the Question Papers, the CUET (UG) will be conducted in 13 Indian languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The option of language for the Question Paper (QP) should be exercised carefully while filling up the online Application Form and it cannot be changed at a later stage. Candidates, while attempting the QP, must choose the same medium as opted while registering in the Application form. The Question Paper will be in both English and the language opted by the candidate. English version will prevail in the event of any difference of opinion.

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) – 2026 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

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