CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Phase 5 exams between August 21 and August 23, 2022. The Agency will release the CUET UG Admit card 2022 for the phase 5 exams today, August 17. Registered candidates can download their CUET UG Admit Card 2022 (once released) by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 2.01 lakh will appear for CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams. "Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 i.e. 07, 08, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022. Their Admit Cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on 17 August 2022," NTA in an official notification said.

How to Download CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card.” You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section. Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.