CUET UG Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Phase 6 exams from August 24, 2022. The candidates who will appear in the phase 6 exam can download CUET UG Admit Card(once released) by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. A total of 2.86 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 phase six exam. Below are the steps, and a direct link that is yet to be active to download the hall tickets.

How to Download CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “ Download CUET UG Admit Card. ”

” You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG – Highlights

CUET UG Admit Card: to Release soon

to Release soon CUET UG Phase 6 Exam Date: August 24, 25, 26, and 30, 2022.

The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.