CUET UG Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Phase 6 exams from August 24, 2022. The candidates who will appear in the phase 6 exam can download CUET UG Admit Card(once released) by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. A total of 2.86 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 phase six exam. Below are the steps, and a direct link that is yet to be active to download the hall tickets.
How to Download CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in
- On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card.”
- You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.
- Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.
- Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.
- Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
CUET UG – Highlights
- CUET UG Admit Card: to Release soon
- CUET UG Phase 6 Exam Date: August 24, 25, 26, and 30, 2022.
The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.