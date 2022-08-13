CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Phase 4 exam today, August 13, 2022. Registered candidates can download their CUET UG Admit Card 2022 (once released) by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is to be noted that the Phase 4 examination is scheduled to be held on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022.Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 35K Per Month; Apply For 11 Posts at dphcl.org

A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4. Most of the candidates have been given cities of theirchoice. However, there are about 11000 candidates who could not be given their choice of city and they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. Their examination will be conducted on August 30. For more details, check the notification Here

Check NTA CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates

CUET UG Phase 1: 15, 16, 18, and 20 July 2022

15, 16, 18, and 20 July 2022 CUET UG Phase 2: 04, 05, and 06 August 2022

04, 05, and 06 August 2022 CUET UG Phase 3: 07, 08, and 10 August 2022

07, 08, and 10 August 2022 CUET UG Phase 4: 17, 18, and 20 August 2022

17, 18, and 20 August 2022 CUET UG Phase 5: 21, 22, and 23 August 2022

21, 22, and 23 August 2022 CUET UG Phase 6: 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022

Below are the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.