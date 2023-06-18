Home

Education

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Out For June 19, 20 Exams; Here’s Direct Link

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Out For June 19, 20 Exams; Here’s Direct Link

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Download Link: To access your NTA CUET UG 2023 Hall Ticket, a candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Out For June 19, 20 Exams; Here's Direct Link

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate(CUET UG) examination. The admit card has been released for June 19 and June 20 examinations. Students who have filled up the CUET application form can check and download the NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card at – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 19 June and 20 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. 17 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

To access your NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, a candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth. A total of 27,321 candidates will appear for the competitive examination. The admit card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days.

“The aforesaid examination will also be conducted on 21, 22, and 23 June 2023. The Admit Card / City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 21, 22, and 23 June 2023 will also be released in subsequent day,” NTA added.

Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023 – Direct Link

Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card Notice 2023 PDF – Direct Link

How to Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the NTA CUET UG Admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET UG at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CUET (UG) 2023 Admit Card.” Enter the login details such as application number, security pin, and date of birth. Now, click on the submit option. Your NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.