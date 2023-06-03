Home

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in For June 5-8 Exams; Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 29 to June 2 Exam Dates: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023). The CUET UG Admit Card hall ticket 2023 has been released for June 5, 6, 7, and June 8, 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear for the undergraduate common entrance examination can check and download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website – .

“City Intimation Slip / Admit Cards for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 09, 10, and 11 June will also be released subsequently,” NTA in an official statement said.

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

The CUET admit card 2023 will include information about the exam centre, date, shift timings, and others. To access the exam city or hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, application number, and date of birth.

Visit the official website — . Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023.” You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and password. Your CUET UG Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

