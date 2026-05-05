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CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released: Check steps to download hall ticket on cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released: Check steps to download hall ticket on cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 admit cards have been released at cuet.nta.nic.in. Scroll down for details.

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CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CUET UG 2026 exam on May 5, i.e., Tuesday. The candidates who have initially registered for the undergraduate (UG) exam can download their admit cards now. The hall tickets can be downloaded on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. The exams are scheduled between May 11 and May 31 with multiple centres in the country.

How to download the admit card?

The candidates who filled out the application form can download their admit cards by following the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Enter your required login credentials, such as application number and birth date/password Submit the details Download the admit card Take a printout of the admit card

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to download NTA NEET admit card? Check dress code, barred items

Important details of CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards

The CUET UG admit card is an important document, as it comprises the necessary information, like:

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Candidate’s roll number

Candidate’s name

Exam centre

Exam date

Shift timing

Subject details

It’s important for candidates to carry their admit cards, as they will not be allowed entry inside the examination centres without the hall cards.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Science, Arts, Commerce Pass Percentage: 89.79% students passed MSBSHSE HSC 12th exam, Konkan division emerged as top performer

Which documents should you carry?

The students must carry their admit cards to the hall centres. Alongside this, they must also carry a valid photo ID.

Exam pattern of the CUET PG 2026 exam

The CUET UG 2026 exam will consist of 60 compulsory questions, which will cover language, domain subjects, and general aptitude. For every correct answer, 5 marks will be allotted, and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Also Read: CUET PG MBA 2026: From cut-off trends to top universities, Everything aspirants need to know about admissions

Now that the admit cards are released, the candidates must carefully check all the details and then prepare for the upcoming exam. The CUET UG exam is an integral one for getting admission into the undergraduate courses in the central and most participating universities all over India.

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