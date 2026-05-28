CUET-UG 2026 Big Update: NTA announces revised schedule, exams to be held on THESE dates; check details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations. As per NTA, examinations will now be conducted on 31st of this month and 6th and 7th of next month. The examination which was scheduled for today was rescheduled due to Eid-ul-Azha.
NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on Sunday have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website of NTA – cuet.nta.nic.in. The Admit Card for the remaining candidates whose examination is being scheduled on 6th and 7th of next month will be released soon.
Also read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 OUT at cbse.gov.in; Class 12th supplementary exams in July; know who can appear for improvement exam
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the admit card:
Also read: CBSE class 12 results: Over 94000 students score more than 90 per cent; check scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang
The NTA has asked the candidates to regularly check the official website for any further updates related to CUET UG 2026. As lakhs of students prepare for one of the country’s biggest undergraduate entrance examinations, the revised schedule is expected to help candidates appearing during the Bakrid period without affecting the overall examination process.
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