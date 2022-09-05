CUET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE UPdates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate examination. As per several media reports, the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2022 is expected to release today, September 06, 2022. Once published, eligible candidates can download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Meanwhile, CUET Final Answer Key and CUET UG Result are expected to be declared by September 13 or September 14, 2022. It is to be noted that the NTA has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of the result/answer key. Stay tuned for the latest updates on CUET UG Result, and CUET Answer Key.Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 181 Posts From Sept 8. Read Details Here

