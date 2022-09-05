CUET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE UPdates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate examination. As per several media reports, the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2022 is expected to release today, September 06, 2022. Once published, eligible candidates can download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Meanwhile, CUET Final Answer Key and CUET UG Result are expected to be declared by September 13 or September 14, 2022. It is to be noted that the NTA has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of the result/answer key. Stay tuned for the latest updates on CUET UG Result, and CUET Answer Key.Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 181 Posts From Sept 8. Read Details Here

Follow LIVE Updates on CUET UG Answer Key 2022

Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Notification Here

Also Read - AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: Apply For 33 Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Till Oct 15, Check Salary Here

Live Updates

  • 3:53 PM IST

    CUET Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: Check Tentative Dates

    CUET UG Answer Key: September 06, 2022

    CUET UG Result:     by September 13 or September 14, 2022

  • 3:44 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: NTA CUET UG Answer Key Likely Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • 10:52 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Updates to this LIVE Blog are closed now

  • 9:15 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Full Form of CUET

    Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate

  • 7:26 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: CUET (UG) – 2022 is meant for admission to UG courses offered by Central Universities and other specified participating Institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Here

    Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

  • 7:14 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Mode of Examination

    CUET (UG) – 2022 was held on conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: How to Raise Objections

    Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: CUET Result to be Cancelled For these students.

    The result of CUET (UG) – 2022 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Know More About counselling/ admission schedule

    After the declaration of the CUET (UG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective University.