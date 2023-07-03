Home

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: NTA to Post Corrected Provisional Answer Key Every Night: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Although CUET UG 2023 answer key challenge portal has been closed, the testing agency will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the revised answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination on Sunday, July 2. Although CUET UG 2023 answer key challenge portal has been closed, the testing agency will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night. Candidates are allowed to report to NTA regarding errors in the provisional answer key. As per the information shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle, NTA will be posting the corrected CUET UG provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Candidates Can Indicate Possible Errors: UGC Chairman

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors.”

CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 3, 2023

CUET UG Revised Answer Key 2023: No Fee Required

During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates can check and download the CUET UG Revised Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at . Along with the answer key, NTA has published Question Papers with Recorded Responses. This year, the competitive examination was held from May 21 to June 23, 2023. Nearly 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the competitive examination.

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Examination/Phase Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2023 Phase 1 to Phase 9 Duration for Answer Key Challenge 29 June to 01 July 2023 (Up to 11:30 P.M.) Last date for Payment 01 July 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) Paper/s For all Papers conducted between Phase 1 to Phase 9

Candidates should make sure that their communication to the NTA outlines the potential errors in detail and offers supporting documentation. The NTA will take into account all legitimate claims and take the necessary corrective action. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. For further clarification related to CUET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

