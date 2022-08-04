CUET-UG Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022, scheduled for August 4, has been postponed at a few centres across 17 states. According to the agency, the CUET-UG has been postponed due to administrative and technical reasons.Also Read - JEE Main Answer Key 2022: NTA Opens Window to Raise Objections Till August 5. Here’s How To Do On jeemain.nta.nic

NTA in a statement said: “Because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022.” Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to be Delayed By One Week, Likely to be Declared on August 12 on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The CUET-UG candidates must note that the same admit cards will be valid for those whose CUET-UG examination has been postponed. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams Begins Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions, Reporting Time, Other Details Here

CUET UG 2022 Exam Highlights

Exam name – Common University Entrance Test

Number of CUET applicants in Phase 2: Around 6.8 Lakh

CUET exam 2022 administering body – National Testing Agency

Mode of CUET 2022 – Computer-based

Questions asked in CUET exam 2022- MCQ based

CUET Official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Exam Phases – Two

CUET UG 2022 Paper Pattern

CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT). The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will be divided into 3 sections. Candidates have to answer 140 questions within 150 minutes.