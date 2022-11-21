CUET UG Dates, NEET SS Counselling, AILET Admit Card 2022: Important Education Events For This Week

Educational Events: Right from AILET Admit Card 2022 to NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in November 2022.

NEET-UG 2023

CUET UG EXAM DATE

As per several news reports, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) registration process will begin in February. The CUET UG exam is likely to be held in the third week of April. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.

CUET UG 2023: Common University Entrance Test

CUET UG 2023 application form: February

CUET Exam: Third week of April.

CUET UG Official Website: —

AILET ADMIT CARD 2022

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will release the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 on November 25, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check and download AILET 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET examination is scheduled to be held December 11, 2022.

AILET ADMIT CARD 2022: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 AILET EXAM DATE: December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022 AILET OFFICIAL WEBSITE: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for round one of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 from tomorrow, November 22, 2022. Candidates can download the NEET SS Counselling PDF by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration Dates: November 22, 2022

NEET SS Official Website: mcc.nic.in.

CBSE, CISCE BOARD EXAM DATE SHEET

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE 2023 date sheets will be made available on the board’s official website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Both CBSE and CISCE are expected to announce the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023 by the end of this month, i.e. November 30, 2022.

CBSE Official Website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

and cbse.nic.in. CISCE Official Website: cisce.org

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the IIT JEE MAIN 2023 official notification soon. Candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the IIT JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. The JEE Main application form 2023 release date is expected to release in November.

JEE Main 2023 Official Website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM Date: Soon

JEE Main 2023 Application form: Soon