CUET 2022 Latest Update: The candidates for Phase 4 of CUET 2022 were not able to appear for the exam because of technical glitches. The CUET UG 2022 Exam had to be cancelled at some centres due to reports of technical problems. The CUET UG 2022 Exam Phase 2 had also to be cancelled due to technical errors and candidates were also given the chance to reappear for the exam.

According to media reports, in centres such as Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, JNM College Kaushal Nagar in Varanasi where the morning shift of the exam had to be cancelled and in some centres the morning shift went off well.

Some of the students alleged that their centres were also changed at the last moment. However, the UGC said the candidates who were not able to appear for the exam will be given a chance to reappear.

The candidates must note that the CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 started on August 17 and will be held on August 18, 2022 as well as on August 20, 2022.

Students from other centres including Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Pitampura, claimed they were asked to go back citing technical glitches and server problems.

“At few centres, there was server problem. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest,” UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

On the other hand, some of the students also claimed that their exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time.

The fourth phase of CUET 2022 started with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates scheduled to appear for the exam.

The candidates must note that the CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.