CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023 Release Date: How to Check at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023: The NTA CUET Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the websites www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. Aspirants who have appeared for the examination can expect CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key 2023 anytime soon. The NTA CUET Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the websites www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Till Today, Neither NTA Officials nor UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023. However, as per the UGC chairman’s tweet, the testing agency will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night. Candidates will be allowed to report to NTA regarding errors in the provisional answer key.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Challenges accepted against any Answer Key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2023 will be entertained.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023: How to Check Online?

No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2023 from the website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Visit the official website – www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. On the homepage, look for the candidates’ login option. Or you may directly click on the answer key download link, if available. Enter the login details. Your CUET UG Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023: Direct Link(link to be active soon)

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the Academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.

The Role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalizing answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting Score Card. For further clarification related to CUET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

