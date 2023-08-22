Home

CUET UG: How To Secure Admission In Central Sanskrit University? All About Courses, Campuses And More

In March 2020, the institute and two of its former campuses were established as Central Sanskrit Universities under the Central Sanskrit Universities Act 2020.

Representative Image

Central Sanskrit University is in the middle of finalising the admissions on the basis of the CUET UG 2023 score. The central university has also updated its counseling lists for all levels at its official site — sanskrit.nic.in. In order to secure admission to the Central Sanskrit University UG through the CUET, candidates have to complete the registration process, display a merit list, pay the admission fee, get their documents verified, undergo seat allotment, and finally report to the assigned university. The Central Sanskrit University received 3,298 applications last year under the Common University Entrance Test, UG.

Schools at Central Sanskrit University

The University offers 13 courses under CUET UG 2023. There are a total of 8 schools in Central Sanskrit University and under them, there are various departments. The list goes as follows:

1. School of Veda-Vedanga and Vedic Sciences

2. School of Shiksha-shastra (Education) and Kaushal Prarikshan (Skilling)

3. School of Languages, Literature, and Culture

4. School of Shastric Knowledge System

5. School of Darshana

6. School of Contemporary Knowledge System and Humanities

7. School of Multidisciplinary Sciences and Technology

8. School of Yogic Science and Holistic Health Practices

How many campuses are there at Central Sanskrit University?

Central Sanskrit University has its headquarters in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Aside from this, they also have campuses in Prayagraj, Jammu, Puri, Thrissur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Sringeri, Kangra, Bhopal, Mumbai, Agartala, and Pauri Garhwal.

About Central Sanskrit University

Now, let us learn some more about the prestigious University. The Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan was an autonomous organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. It was aimed at the development and promotion of Sanskrit across the world. It was established on October 15, 1970, on the recommendation of the Sanskrit Commission. The Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan was completely financed by the government. It acted as an apex body for the propagation and development of the language. The institute even assisted the erstwhile Ministry of Human Resource Development in making and implementing plans and schemes for the development of Sanskrit.

In 2002 the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and its constituent campuses were declared as a deemed university. Later in 2020, the institute and two of its former campuses were established as Central Sanskrit Universities under the Central Sanskrit Universities Act 2020.

