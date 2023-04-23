Home

Education

‘Please Reopen Forms,’ : Aspirants Request NTA, UGC Chief to Reopen CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window

CUET UG 2023 Application Form Latest Update: Students are requesting the testing agency and the University Grants Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar to reopen the CUET UG 2023 application correction window.

CUET UG 2023 Application Form Latest Update: Aspirants have urged the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body to reopen the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) at least one more time. Some students claimed that they needed to add a subject for the exam, while others stated that there wasn’t enough time to make changes/corrections to the application form. To recall, NTA closed the CUET UG 2023 Application correction window on April 3.

Later, representations were received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for the examination as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, NTA decided to re-open the registration for receiving online application forms for CUET UG. The opportunity was provided for all those candidates who could not complete their registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the examination.

Now, once again students are requesting the testing agency and the University Grants Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar to reopen the CUET UG 2023 application correction window. Taking to Twitter, an aspirant wrote, “Please it’s a humble request @DG_NTA @mamidala90 sir please reopen the correction window of cuet ug Because my form was not filled properly. And i am not aware about the last correction window.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #CUETUG2023.”

Echoing similar concerns, another aspirant wrote, “Sir, cuet ug portal was reopen for short time i.e 9-11 april and due to this i am not able to make correction in my form…. Please reopen form again…. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @DG_NTA

“Dear DG_NTA, thank you for opening the correction window. However,as a sincere request, could you please consider opening it one last time? This would provide an opportunity for candidates to rectify any inadvertent errors. Carrer at stake. Thank you,” added another candidate.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip To Release On April 30

NTA will release the exam city slip for the CUET UG 2023 on April 30, 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear for the undergraduate common entrance examination can check and download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies. The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates.

