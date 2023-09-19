Home

Education

NTA Announces CUET UG, PG 2024 Dates, Exams To Be Held Between March-May

NTA Announces CUET UG, PG 2024 Dates, Exams To Be Held Between March-May

The UGC NET exam is held to offer seats in the universities and colleges of the country as 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor.

CUET UG, PG 2024 Dates Announced By NTA, Exams To Be Held Between March-May

NTA CUET PG: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses (CUET-UG and CUET-PG). According to the dates announced by the agency, the examination will be held from May 15-31, 2024 and March 11 to 28, respectively.

Trending Now

The dates were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on X, formerly known as Twitter. NTA has also released the dates for NET, JEE Main Session 1 and 2 and NEET.

You may like to read

Here are some of the key details:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses (CUET-UG and CUET-PG).

The examination will be held from May 15-31, 2024 and March 11 to 28, respectively.

NTA has released the dates for NET, JEE Main Session 1 and 2 and NEET.

NET will be conducted from June 10 to 21

JEE Main Session 1 will be held between January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024

Session 2 will be conducted between April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024.

The NEET UG has been scheduled for May 5, 2024.

The results for the exam will be announced within three weeks of the last test, PTI quoted citing UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

These examinations are being conducted as a common evaluating platform for students seeking admission in UG and PG courses. The admission through this exam is granted to students in central universities across the country.

The UGC NET exam is held to offer seats in the universities and colleges of the country as ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor.

NEET UG is conducted to offer MBBS seats to medical aspirants in the country while JEE is conducted for providing admission into leading IITs and other engineering colleges in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES