CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA)will soon release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate, CUET UG Phase 2 exams. As per several media reports, the CUET UG Phase 2 Admit card is likely to be released today, August 01, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the academic calendar, the CUET examination is scheduled to be held from August 04 to August 20, 2022.Also Read - UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: 21 Arrested For Using Unfair Means in Exam; SP Alleges Paper Leak

Although three days are left for the exams to begin, NTA has not confirmed any specific date or time for the issuance of the admit card. To access the CUET UG Hall Ticket, a registered candidate need to enter the application number and date of birth/ password. Also Read - DDA, NABARD, UPSC, MPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

How to Download CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth/ password. Your CUET 2022 UG Phase 2 Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 Admitcard Key Point: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 547 Posts Till August 27| Read Details Here

Exam Timing: The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 AM till 12:15 PM. As per the information bulletin of CUET UG, the afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM and will be over at 6:45 PM.

CUET-UG Phase 1 Exam Dates: CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. About 6.8 lakh candidates have registered for the phase two exam. CUET UG 2022 examination will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. For more updates, check the official website of CUET.